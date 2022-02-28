ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son release "Moth to the Flame"

Cover picture for the article

Central New Jersey alternative rock outfit Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son has released "Moth To The Flame" the rambunctious first single off the 4-piece's newly announced 'We Go On' EP, their first release in 4 years. Born in the midst of the pandemic, when the world was shut...

www.newjerseystage.com

LOS ANGELES, CA
New Jersey Stage

White Eagle Hall presents Tank and The Bangas

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- White Eagle Hall presents Tank and the Bangas on Friday, March 18. Cory Henry opens the night. Doors are at 7:00pm, show begins at 8:00pm. Tank and the Bangas will remain in the tri-state area with shows March 19th at Webster Hall in New York City and March 20th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Seconds" by Colossal Street Jam

Colossal Street Jam guitarist Sal Marra is battling cancer. His rock ‘n’ roll brethren have organized a benefit for him Feb. 27 at The Vogel at Count Basie Center in Red Bank. A video for “Seconds,” a track from an album expected to be released this summer, will be screened at the show, but New Jersey Stage has a sneak peek as the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY LOU BORELLA.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Saint presents Clem Snide on March 2nd

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On Wednesday, March 2 at 7:00pm, The Saint presents Clem Snide from Nashville and special guests. This is an acoustic, seated, no talking during the performances, intimate show - a listening room experience. Tickets are $18/22; doors at 7:00pm. "The last ten years have been a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Roy's Hall presents an evening of Roots, Blues and Americana with Guy Davis

(BLAIRSTOWN, NJ) -- Roy's Hall presents an evening of Roots Blues and Americana with Guy Davis on Friday, March 11 at 8:00pm. Davis once said, “I like antiques and old things, old places, that still have the dust of those who’ve gone before us lying upon them.” Blowing that dust off just enough to see its beauty is something Guy has excelled at for over twenty years of songwriting and performing. It’s no wonder his reverence for the music of the Blues Masters who’ve gone before him has been evident in every album he’s ever recorded or concert he’s given.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 10 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage For Week of February 20-26, 2022

Here's a look at the top 10 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage during the week of February 20-26, 2022. Each week, we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week Top Ten includes articles covering six counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, and Monmouth).
WORLD
New Jersey Stage

Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas set for June

(LAS VEGAS, NV) -- New Jersey natives and global pop icons Jonas Brothers have announced Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, an exclusive five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM set for June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The announcement follows the band’s recently wrapped REMEMBER THIS Tour. The 40-plus date run across the U.S. topped the Pollstar “2021 Year End: Top 100 Tours” chart as one of the highest grossing tours of 2021 with over 528,000 tickets sold.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Jersey Stage

ArtYard's McDonnell Theater To Open In March

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- ArtYard's McDonnell Theater will open with a performance on March 3 by Supaman, an innovative hip hop artist and fancy dancer, kicking off a year filled with music, film, dance, artist talks, theatre, and more events that channel the power of art to unsettle, engage, bridge divides, and spark moments of arresting beauty.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NEA Jazz Masters 2022: Stanley Clarke, Billy Hart, Donald Harrison, Jr., and Cassandra Wilson

Reprinted by permission of the New Jersey Jazz Society. In 1982 the National Endowment for the Arts established a Jazz Masters Series Award and government grant given annually to the country's most impactful jazz musicians. The first recipients 40 years ago included Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie, and Sun Ra. The list has since expanded to include many more exceptional jazz artists over the past four decades. Here are brief profiles of this year's recipients: Stanley Clarke, Billy Hart, Donald Harrison Jr, and Cassandra Wilson. They will each receive a $25,000 award and will be honored at a concert on Thursday, March 31 at a concert produced by SF JAZZ held at the San Francisco JAZZ Center.
ENTERTAINMENT
New Jersey Stage

IFC Films’s Arianna Bocco and Nationwide’s Heidi Sirota Join Cinema Lab’s Newest Venture

(BRADLEY BEACH, NJ) -- Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, and Heidi Sirota, Chief Pet Officer of Nationwide, have joined Bradley Lab, a subsidary of the movie theatre development and management company, Cinema Lab, in their reopening of The Bradley (formerly The Showroom), it was announced by Luke Parker Bowles, Cinema Lab’s CEO. Bocco, a Bradley Beach resident, and Sirota, a Bradley Beach native, have joined the team to update the venue to create a community focused, technology-first movie going experience, featuring a slate of the latest studio films along with a thoughtfully curated selection of independent releases, film series and conversations with filmmakers that celebrate the diverse and proud culture of the Jersey Shore. The Bradley is expected to be open for business in late 2022.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Trilateral Project to Perform At NJ Jazz Society Virtual Social

In April 2018, Brazilian drummer Samuel Martinelli self-released an album called Crossing Paths, celebrating the relationship between Brazilian music and jazz. Reviewing the album for AllAboutJazz, Dan Bilawsky pointed out that his quartet was “rich in rhythmic verve. Martinelli provides strong originals, puts his own stamp on a classic or two, adds hearty support, and delivers with grace, while his seasoned colleagues -- trumpeter Claudio Roditi, bassist Marcus McLaurine, and pianist Tomoko Ohno -- magnify his intentions and find deeper meaning in the notes and tones of the project.” Six of the eight tracks are Martinelli originals, added to Sonny Rollins’ “St. Thomas” and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Birks’ Works”.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Albert Hall to Celebrate 25 Years of Music on Saturday

(WARETOWN, NJ) -- Albert Hall, the home for live country, bluegrass, and pinelands music, is reopening on March 5 with a Special 25th Anniversary Show - celebrating 25 years of music in the Albert Hall building. All paid adult tickets receive a free Saturday night ticket for a future show. The night includes performances by Easy as Pie, Redbird, Cedar Creek, Prograsstination, L & B Line, Third Rail, Singin' for Supper, Folks Back Home, and North Country. The evening concludes with a jam featuring all of the musicians and the Pickin shed will be open!
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Our Favorite Stories In Music: An Interview With Gordon Brown of Williams Honor

New Jersey Stage published its 25,000th story in December 2021. As the site approached the milestone, we posed the question on social media as how we should celebrate. One response was to highlight our favorite stories from over the years. We liked this idea, but could not narrow things down to just 25 favorites so we will present a favorite each day from different genres. Every Monday we feature one of our favorite stories in music. This week's choice is an interview with Gordon Brown back in the early days of the band Williams Honor.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

JCTC's Online Talk Series “Black Space” to Feature Filmmaker Melissa Lowery on Sunday

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will have Melissa Lowery as the latest “Black Space” guest on Sunday, February 27 at 5:00pm, in conversation with JCTC’s Ashley Nicole Baptiste. Lowery will discuss her first feature documentary, Black Girl in Suburbia, on the second season of the popular talk series, to be live-streamed for audiences on Facebook Live, Zoom, and YouTube.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

FilmOneFest Returns In July, Accepting Submissions

(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- FilmOneFest (FOF) returns on July 16, 2022 to present the best short films from around the world against the backdrop of the Atlantic Highlands Marina, overlooking majestic New York City. FOF provides filmmakers with the opportunity to support and share their most innovative, diverse, and entertaining short-short films out there.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Trenton Film Society presents Oscar-Nominated Short Films

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton Film Society is back at the Mill Hill Playhouse, bringing you in-person showings of the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of documentary, live-action, and animation. The New York Times reviewer remarked, “this yearʼs shorts are an eclectic bunch”; don’t miss out! Unlike last year, the showings are not virtual but live! Since we are back in person all attendees are required to show an ID and proof of vaccination to be admitted, and everyone must wear a mask at all times.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

