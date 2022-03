After markets closed Tuesday, Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) and Marathon (NYSE:MPC) announced a renewable fuels joint venture, whereby the Finnish fuels producer will pay Marathon (MPC) $1b for 50% of its Martinez project. The project is expected to have production capacity of 260mg/y by the 2nd half of 2022, and 730mg/y by the end of 2023. The conversion is budgeted to cost $1.2b.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO