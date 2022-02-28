Is an MBA a Good Move for Your Nonprofit Career?

Marshalltown Community College is hosting a Trades Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10. MCC offers eight different trades programs including: Welding, Natural Gas Technician, Gunsmith Technology, Machine Tool Technology, Electro-Mechanical Systems Technologist, Powerline Technician, Automotive Repair Technology and Advanced Manufacturing. The open house held on Dec. 15 is open to the public and allows visitors to explore the in-demand career training programs, speak with trades faculty and see the facilities MCC has to offer. All of these programs are Last-Dollar Scholarship programs which means students could qualify for free tuition. For more information call Steve Garber at 641-844-5681 or email Steve.Garber@iavalley.edu. Check in on the East Side of campus at door #2.
