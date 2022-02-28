Is an MBA a Good Move for Your Nonprofit Career?

How we can improve the teaching of financial literacy in high school? And why is it important? People need a basic understanding of financial concepts to make good financial decisions. Our newly released research found most students generally do not know a lot about personal finance. This includes being able to apply basic numeracy to real-life financial situations, such as making purchasing decisions that are value-for-money and understanding interest on loans and investments. Our report also makes six recommendations to improve financial literacy education in schools. Our findings were consistent with previous evidence that 16% of Australian 15-year-olds lack even the basic level...

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO