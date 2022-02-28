11-year-old, 2 others arrested after fleeing from police near local outlet mall, officials say

Southaven suspects David Leshun Atmore (L), Collin E. Phillips (R) and an 11-year-old were arrested over the weekend in Southaven, police say. (SOUTHAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — UPDATE 2/28/2022 10 A.M.:

Southaven Police released the names of the suspects involved in the domestic violence-related shooting and fleeing from police over the weekend.

David Leshun Atmore, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect of a minor, disorderly conduct-failure to obey, multiple traffic offenses, domestic violence-disturbing the peace and family, destroying city property, fleeing law enforcement, and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

Collin E. Phillips, 20, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect of a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A third suspect, an 11-year-old, was cited with a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct-failure to obey and released to their guardian on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Southaven Police investigating after shooting inside a home Saturday morning.

Officers responded at about 7 a.m. to a domestic violence-related shooting that had taken place inside a home in the 600 block of Amber Lane.

When police arrived the suspects responsible for the shooting left the scene in a car towards Airways Boulevard and Church Road, which initiated a chase, a release said.

The driver of the car struck a marked Southaven Patrol Unit on Airways between Church Road and Nail Road, disabling the suspect’s car, a release said.

One person was taken in for questioning at that time but two others left on foot into a wooded area east of I-55.

According to police, officers saw that at least one of the fleeing suspects on foot was armed with a handgun.

With the assistance of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a large perimeter was made to find the armed suspects in the wooded north of Tanger Outlet Mall on Airways Boulevard, according to officials.

Around 8:15 a.m., Southaven Police K-9 officers found the two suspects and took both in for questioning, police said.

No one was injured when the shots were fired.

One stolen handgun was recovered from the suspect’s car.

All suspects are in police custody, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and SPD will provide updated suspect information and charges at a later date.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.