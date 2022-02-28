ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Money: Mint Condition 1998 Holographic Pikachu Pokémon Card Sold For A Record-Breaking $900,000

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldin Auctions announced that an “ultra-rare,” mint condition, 1998 holographic “Illustrator” Pikachu Pokemon card has sold for $900,000. Yes, you...

ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
NME

Thief steals £180,000 in ‘Pokémon’ cards after breaking through shop wall

A game and card shop in Minnesota has lost around £183,726 ($250,000) after being robbed by a man who stole rare Pokémon cards and cash by breaking through a wall. On the night of February 10, a man gained access to a neighbouring shop and brake through a connecting wall to rob Forest Lake, Minnesota based Punch Out Gaming. As reported by KARE 11, via Kotaku, the shop is self-described as a “mom and pop store” that buys and sells trading cards and video games. The store has recently seen increased demand for all things Pokémon related, especially cards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Gran Turismo 7: How to earn 1 million credits with 25th anniversary edition pre-order bonus

Racing game fans now have just a couple of weeks to wait before the latest instalment of Gran Turismo is released. The venerable video game first arrived back in 1997 and has entertained fans with a huge roster of cars and tracks, along with realistic racing, ever since.A PlayStation exclusive developed by Polyphony Digital, it’s due to go on sale on 4 March, and is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles. But, as is often the case with major game launches, there’s more than one version to consider. If the news of a new Gran Turismo fills...
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
marthastewart.com

A Drawing Purchased for Just $30 at a Yard Sale Is Actually Worth More Than $10 Million

Some of the most incredible discoveries in the world happen where we least expect them. This was the case for one art collector, who stumbled upon a rare drawing on his way to a get-together in 2019, CNN reports. Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based collector, forgot to bring a present for the party he was attending, so he stopped by a bookstore that sold collectables on his way. During his visit, the bookseller asked him if he could return at a later date to take a look at a drawing that his friend discovered a few years earlier. That piece, which the pal purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, was actually an original drawing by Albrecht Dürer, a world-renowned German artist during the European Renaissance; this was the first find of this magnitude in about 100 years. Where did the piece come from? The friend who bought it visited a yard sale hosted by an architect; at the time, he said he received the piece as a gift from his father, who happened to be an art dealer.
VISUAL ART
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Save big on items for spring break from Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS – Get ready for warmer weather and save at Nordstrom Rack online during their flash event going on for a limited time. The beach and beyond sale offers up to 65 percent off swimsuits, cover-ups, sandals, shorts, and dresses. You’ll find deals for men, women, and children. These bargains are online only. Get free shipping when you spend $89 or see if store pickup is available. Click here to shop this deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

Amazon closing scores of shops in retail strategy shift

E-commerce titan Amazon on Wednesday confirmed plans to close its bricks-and-mortar bookstores and pop-up shops in order to focus on the Whole Foods grocery chain and retail outlets featuring its latest auto-checkout technology. According to a spokesperson, the company will shutter its Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores. Amazon 4-star stores carry curated selections of merchandise, all of which have been rated 4-stars or more on the company's retail website. The Seattle-based company expected to close 66 real-world stores in the United States and two more in the United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Thieves Steal $250,000 Worth Of Pokémon Cards From Family Run Store

A small gaming store, owned by twin brothers, has suffered a massive loss after a robbery which saw $250,000 (£185,000) worth of Pokémon merchandise stolen. The theft, which took place over two hours, saw numerous boxes filled with Pokémon cards and booster packs taken. And while the owners' stock is insured, there is no way to purchase replacement cards due to their rarity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have debunked a decades-old fan theory

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fire-type Pokemon Fuecoco has some fans questioning the starter Chinese zodiac theory. Since the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet last weekend, fans in the Pokemon Subreddit have been discussing the three new starter Pokemon, grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and water-type Quaxly. Recently, there’s been...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pixelmon Wanted to Be the Pokemon of NFT Games. Now It's a Laughing Stock

The concept is promising. Pixelmon is to be an open-world RPG set in the world of Eden, where the titular Pixelmon are captured, traded and sold as NFTs. Holders of those NFTs are to be given land where, upon the game's launch at the end of the year, they can build living spaces, or create shops and become in-game merchants. In short, an NFT-integrated Pokemon. The developers released a collection of 10,000 Pixelmon NFTs in February, raising $70 million -- a budget usually associated with blockbuster PlayStation or Xbox games.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES

