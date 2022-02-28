Firms Must Rethink Pay to Compete for Talent: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has lost 2% YTD, outperforming the S&P500 over the same period (down 8%). However, it still has an upside potential of 21% to its fair value of $116 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings topping estimates and revenues falling short. It reported total revenues of $14.5 billion – up 7% y-o-y. This could be attributed to a 59% y-o-y jump in investment management and a 10% increase in wealth management businesses, partially offset by a 4% drop in the institutional securities unit. The investment management business benefited from the higher Assets under Management (AuM) – segment AuM increased 100% y-o-y to $1.56 trillion. Similarly, the wealth management business grew on the back of higher AuM and an increase in the outstanding loan balance. On the flip side, the institutional securities’ revenues fell in the quarter due to a 31% drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading revenues. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income increased 10% y-o-y to $3.6 billion in Q4.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO