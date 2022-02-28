ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Firms Must Rethink Pay to Compete for Talent: Morgan Stanley

financialadvisoriq.com
 5 days ago

Companies hoping to lure and retain top talent with lucrative equity compensation may need to think more broadly and take into account other perks as well as plan design, according to a new report from Morgan Stanley. “In 2022, companies can not only get a leg up in the...

financialadvisoriq.com

bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Discloses U.S. Investigation of Block Trading (1)

Firm says it’s received requests from prosecutors since August. said U.S. regulators and prosecutors are investigating various aspects of its block-trading business, acknowledging the firm itself is under scrutiny as authorities dig into how Wall Street bankers and money managers carry out stock transactions big enough to move prices.
Seekingalpha.com

Hertz Global soars but Morgan Stanley frets over lack of outlook

Morgan Stanley was unimpressed by the Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ +12.4%) earnings beat, which is noted to have leaned on higher U.S. pricing and unsustainably low fleet costs during the quarter. Analyst Billy Kovanis also pointed out that no outlook was provided by Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ). "Investors would expect to...
charlottenews.net

Crypto firms poach Big Tech talent to overhaul the internet

Facebook and Amazon are now less attractive than Web3 and blockchain. High-profile staff members are leaving Big Tech giants to join the crypto world and develop the next "big thing" in tech - Web3, CNBC has reported, saying that IT giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are losing their executives and developers to blockchain platforms such as Polygon and Circle.
Seekingalpha.com

Broadcom gets boost as Morgan Stanley says conditions remain 'attractive'

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were higher in premarket trading on Friday after the semiconductor company posted first-quarter results that beat expectations, prompting Morgan Stanley to highlight strong cloud and enterprise spending. Analyst Joseph Moore, who has an overweight rating but lowered the price target to $703 from $723 on a lower...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Procurement Must Rethink Supply Base Role

Procurement has always operated within a changing landscape. But, in recent years, developments in the supply base have been nothing short of unprecedented. As if a global pandemic was not enough to contend with, the world has finally started to focus on sustainability and climate change and these recent developments are transforming much of our supply base.
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley trims Meta target, expecting Reels monetization headwinds

Morgan Stanley has trimmed its price target on Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB +1.1%), pointing to some expectations of headwinds as the company presses to monetize its TikTok-rival video feature Reels. A bottom-up analysis looking at Reels user adoption prompted analyst Brian Nowak and team to cut Meta's revenue expectations...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Looking At Morgan Stanley's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! Get 2 Winning Bear Market Beating Options Trade Ideas Straight to your Inbox & SMS for 40% off with our annual membership + a special bonus for the next 10 customers! Click Here to Get These Trades Now!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has...
Forbes

After Mixed Results In Q4, Is Morgan Stanley Stock A Buy?

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has lost 2% YTD, outperforming the S&P500 over the same period (down 8%). However, it still has an upside potential of 21% to its fair value of $116 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings topping estimates and revenues falling short. It reported total revenues of $14.5 billion – up 7% y-o-y. This could be attributed to a 59% y-o-y jump in investment management and a 10% increase in wealth management businesses, partially offset by a 4% drop in the institutional securities unit. The investment management business benefited from the higher Assets under Management (AuM) – segment AuM increased 100% y-o-y to $1.56 trillion. Similarly, the wealth management business grew on the back of higher AuM and an increase in the outstanding loan balance. On the flip side, the institutional securities’ revenues fell in the quarter due to a 31% drop in the FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading revenues. Overall, the bank’s adjusted net income increased 10% y-o-y to $3.6 billion in Q4.
Seekingalpha.com

Farfetch impresses Morgan Stanley after strong quarter

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) soared in early trading on Friday after the company posted a smaller-than-anticipated Q4 loss. The online luxury player's guidance for FY22 gross merchandise value and profitability also came in higher than expected. "Notably, FTCH's ability to pass through higher shipping/cost inflation to consumers and its brand/boutique partners illustrates...
Seekingalpha.com

Velodyne Lidar is defended at Morgan Stanley after earnings sell-off

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report. Analyst Colin Rusch: "With VLDR making material progress augmenting management, shifting production to its contract manufacturer while automating processes as expectations for automotive ramp pushed out, we believe the company is executing well on the industrial applications that are nearer-term opportunities. We believe scaling these applications will prove helpful in optimizing manufacturing and scale prior to automotive adoption cycles enhancing its competitive position. We also expect the company's relationship with Amazon to prove critical to identifying and customizing incremental industrial opportunities throughout the logistics supply chain."
bloomberglaw.com

DLA, Kirkland Guide Morgan Stanley Funds’ SpendMend Buy

DLA Piper advised Morgan Stanley Capital Partners on its investment funds’ acquisition of a controlling stake in SpendMend, a provider of cost-cycle management and other services to health care providers, from Sheridan Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis and Michigan firm Miller Johnson counseled Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpendMend on the...
Seekingalpha.com

Li Auto is tipped by Morgan Stanley for big rally after solid quarter

Morgan Stanley stayed bullish on Li Auto (LI -1.0%)following the Chinese electric vehicle maker's Q4 earnings report. Analyst Tim Hsiao noted that Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its second profitable quarter since going public with cost control looking solid. Revenue slowed down to +37% quarter-over-quarter amid a lack of NEV credit sales.
Seekingalpha.com

Intel downgraded at Morgan Stanley as firm sees better opportunities elsewhere

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were lower in premarket trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the semiconductor giant, noting the next couple of years are likely to see sideways action in the stock. A team of analysts, led by Joseph Moore, lowered their rating to equal weight to underweight and cut...
Law.com

Breaking With Tradition: Cultural Shifts Law Firms Must Embrace to Attract and Retain Talent

It’s very clear that The Great Resignation is forcing a revolution in law firm business operations and culture. Globally, the pandemic has been a tipping point resulting in an historic shift in the workplace and what many have called The Great Resignation. During the initial quarantine, with the luxury of having the time and space to reevaluate their life priorities, millions resigned from their positions to pursue other opportunities. This dramatic upheaval has played out in the traditional legal industry where it’s commonplace for the staff to be in-person everyday and regularly work long hours in what can be a demanding environment.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Morgan Stanley?

Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) short percent of float has risen 46.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.08 million shares sold short, which is 1.35% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers Globalfoundries Over Intel

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $72.50, up from $70 (21.64% upside). Moore downgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $47 price target (3.83% downside). Moore prefers GlobalFoundries over Intel, given...
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
