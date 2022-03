The San Andreas fault line in California may be capable of producing much larger earthquakes than previously believed. The findings were published in the journal Geology, and found that earlier assumptions about the scale of possible earthquakes produced by the fault line were underestimates. According to the research, scientists previously believed that a central section of the fault produced less severe earthquakes than other sections of the fault. However, the study's authors concluded that large magnitude earthquakes are possible in the area and have happened in the past. The San Andreas Fault is an 800-mile stretch through California where...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO