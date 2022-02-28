ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One person is dead and four others remain in hospital with suspected mosquito-borne diseases

By Tim Dornin
 5 days ago

One person has died and four people remain in hospital in South Australia, their cases possibly linked to mosquito-borne diseases, prompting a warning from health officials.

SA Health says people should avoid exposure to mosquitoes, following the recent detection of various flaviviruses in southern parts of Australia - spread through the bite of infected insects.

'In South Australia, there have been seven cases of acute encephalitis identified in the past month, which are currently undergoing investigation for flavivirus infection,' executive director of health protection Chris Lease said.

SA Health says people should avoid exposure to mosquitoes, following the recent detection of various flaviviruses in southern parts of Australia 

'All of these people required hospitalisation with four people currently still in hospital, and one person having sadly passed away.'

Dr Lease said the Kokobera virus had been detected in adult mosquitoes in the SA Riverland in recent weeks, while the rare Japanese encephalitis virus had been found in pigs in NSW, Victoria and Queensland and the West Nile virus in horses in NSW.

'Kokobera virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, and Murray Valley encephalitis virus all belong to the flavivirus group,' he said.

'Most people who are infected with these viruses are asymptomatic or develop a mild febrile illness, but a small proportion of infected people - less than one per cent - will develop encephalitis, which may be fatal or cause long-term neurological damage.'

Symptoms of encephalitis may include confusion, headaches, neck stiffness, tremors, drowsiness and seizures.

Japanese encephalitis virus is endemic in the Torres Strait and had not previously been detected in NSW or Victoria, and has never been detected in South Australia.

Volunteers along the Mornington Peninsula will place non-toxic mosquito traps designed to trap pregnant mozzies with a 'sticky card'

Murray Valley encephalitis virus and West Nile virus are endemic in birds in northern Australia with occasional cases occurring in humans.

Chief Veterinary Officer Mary Carr said the Department of Primary Industries and Regions was undertaking surveillance measures within SA to monitor for Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).

'The normal life cycle of JEV is between waterbirds and mosquitoes, which may then accidentally spill over to pigs and horses, but there are currently no confirmed livestock detections of JEV in South Australia.' Dr Carr said.

Dr Lease said, in addition to the seven cases of acute encephalitis, there had also been an increase in the number of cases of Ross River virus with 77 reported so far this year compared to 48 at the same time last year.

The increase in all mosquito-borne diseases has been linked to the La Nina weather event across southeastern Australia this summer.

Mr. Garcia
5d ago

I bet is was from those millions of genetically modified mosquitos that were created and released into this world.

paul strasshofer
5d ago

Uh oh! Plandemic isn't working anymore.... released the deadly modified Chyna mosquitos 🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟🦟🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 LMFAO 😂😆

Nurse Boss
3d ago

My favorite annual news scare story. Literally, EVERY summer of the past decade, my local news channel in Central valley of CA reports 2-3 West Nile "cases" at Jason Voorhees scare level. Irregardless that none of the 2-3 of 2 million population were hospitalized or died--just "positive" test. That same week in my ER, I will triage a dozen patients presenting with chief complaint of "mosquito bite." Scared that it might be lethal West Nile. Fear, even if entirely irrational, is THE most powerful human behavior/compliance motivator!

