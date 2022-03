Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas’ 28th Congressional District was forced into a runoff Tuesday with his 2020 primary challenger Jessica Cisneros. Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney, ran as an avowed progressive with endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cisneros came within 2,746 votes of beating Cuellar in the 2020 primary despite being outspent by $700,000, and many observers speculated that a recent FBI raid on Cuellar’s home and campaign office might create enough of a cloud over the 17-year incumbent to allow Cisneros to close the gap. This year, she is running just 807 votes behind with 99% of the votes counted.

