ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jason McGee Talks New Single, NAACP Image Awards Nomination & Collaborating With Maverick City Music

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnsNG_0eRKElLt00

Jason McGee & The Choir is shaping up to be one of the brightest new gospel collectives to make a way on the scene.

On the eve of a possible big night for them, as they’re nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards airing this Saturday , Erica and GRIFF got a chance to chop it up with the group’s leader to discuss new music, his side project with the equally talented Maverick City Music and how he’s getting fly for the red carpet tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason McGee & The Choir (@jmcgeechoir)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

McGee, who also happens to be one of Erica’s talented labelmates, opened up about feeling a bit low at the top of this year and how listening to his own fan-favorite single, “It’s Not Over,” helped deliver the message from God that he needed to hear. We look forward to everything McGee has in store for us in his journey with gospel music, from touring with Maverick City Music to continuing to achieve more success with The Choir. Who knows, he may even have a clothing line in the works!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our full interview with Jason McGee below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :


READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Blazing Singles from This Year’s ‘Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary)’ Nominees

One hot single from the music industry’s most prominent artist has the ability to shift the culture. It’s even better when two big stars come together for the collaborative effort. The duos nominated at the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards gave us some of the hottest records about love, love lost, and paid homage to iconic stars. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, check out the (contemporary) duos in the race for an award.
MUSIC
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Outstanding Music Video/Visual Albums We Couldn’t Stop Watching

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards are just a few short days away, and it’s slated to be a good one, recognizing outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music, and literature. While many viewers may be looking to see who takes home some of the most prestigious awards of the night, including “Entertainer of the Year” or any of the number of movie categories, we’re hype about this year’s music portion.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Kenny Lattimore
Person
Keyshia
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Sounds of Blackness nominated for NAACP Image Awards

2021 proved to be an eventful year for the Twin Cities-based ensemble Sounds of Blackness. Along with a highly acclaimed single, new album, and an appearance on Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’ debut, the group also celebrated its 50th year anniversary highlighting a year of accomplishments and recognized milestones.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#Side Project#Jason Mcgee The Choir#Maverick City Music
WLWT 5

NAACP Image Awards 2022: See who won

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards, which honor achievement by people of color in culture and entertainment, were presented on Saturday. Jennifer Hudson was among the night's big winners, earning the event's awards for Entertainer of the Year and outstanding actress in a motion picture for her performance as Aretha Franklin in the film "Respect."
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have “heeded the call to social justice” and joined the "struggle for equity” in the U.S. and around the world.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHIO Dayton

NAACP Image Awards to honor entertainers, writers of color

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Samuel L. Jackson along with Prince Harry and Meghan are some of the individuals who will be recognized at the NAACP Image Awards. Netflix enters with a leading 52 nominations, led by the film "The Harder They Fall," at the 53rd annual awards, which will be televised Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern on BET. Jackson will receive the Chairman's Award. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be honored with the President's Award.
CELEBRITIES
WUKY

Perfect Black by Crystal Wilkinson wins 2022 NAACP Image Award

A book by Kentucky Poet Laureate and UK associate professor Crystal Wilkinson has won this year’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work in poetry. WUKY’s Arlo Barnette reports. In an extended interview with WUKY when she was appointed the state’s first black, female poet laureate last year,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

How To Watch The NAACP Image Awards Online & On TV

Click here to read the full article. The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The show returns to an in-person gala this year live from the Pasadena Civic Center, and in addition to BET will run as a simulcast across 11 Paramount Global networks: BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson returns to host the show, where Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Partners With Scholastic to Provide Free Book Fairs at Underfunded Schools (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Attached to its hit freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” ABC has partnered with Scholastic to become the first entertainment brand to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs. The book fairs take place at seven Title 1 schools between March 14 and 18. Each student will receive two free books and each teacher will receive 10. Participating schools include Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary, which “Abbott Elementary” is based on, as well as Siehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich. and Cortada Elementary and Florence...
EDUCATION
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

4
Followers
205
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy