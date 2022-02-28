Ranking the Field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball coach Frank Martin spoke with members of the media on Zoom, following Saturday afternoon's 82-71 loss at Auburn. “Obviously, never a good feeling when you lose. Disappointed that we let the game get away from us at the end of the first half, but I thought we played really aggressively. Defensively, I thought we were pretty good for most of the first half and the whole second half. Just didn’t make enough shots. They play fast. We play fast. And you’ve got to score, to win on the road. We shot 39 percent from the field. Disappointed. I thought out effort was good, but obviously we didn’t make enough shots.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO