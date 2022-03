Cities need nonprofits to serve their most vulnerable. But in Chula Vista, some nonprofit leaders say dealing with difficult city officials isn’t worth the trouble. Meanwhile, a year after voters approved the ballot measure, the process has finally begun towards establishing San Diego City’s Commission on Police Practices. Plus, a new YA fantasy novel by San Diego author Lizz Huerta builds a magical Mesoamerican-inspired world where a lineage of seers — women known as Dreamers — can see truth beyond reality.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO