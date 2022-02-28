ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: The Great North “Beef Mommas House Adventure”

Cover picture for the articleMoon gets left out of his friend’s fun because he doesn’t have a mom to attend their weekly Mom’s Night gathering, so he decides to trick Beef into joining the gang. It works out well, though, and Beef bonds with his three new mom friends—until he learns a secret that threatens...

The Great North - Episode 2.15 - You’ve Got Math Adventure - Press Release

HONEYBEE HELPS MOON ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, MARCH 20, ON FOX. Honeybee agrees to help Moon with his school problems, only to learn that something else is on his mind. Meanwhile, the rest of the family deals with a moose problem in the all-new “You’ve Got Math Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, March 20 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-214) (TV-14 D, L)
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Uncharted’ adventure awaits moviegoers

BAXTER — “Uncharted” the feature film takes fans of the video game of the same name around the world without leaving their movie theater seats. The new release stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as a thief and a deceitful treasure hunter, respectively, who must find a way to work together to find Ferdinand Magellan’s gold.
ComicBook

Adventure Time Distant Lands Blu-ray Review: An Everlasting Dream

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is finally out on home video to savor the end of an era in delightful quality. Fans of the series can look forward to both the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the series on March 8th, but how do these home releases deliver some of Adventure Time's most emotional moments? Extraordinarily well. From BMO's adventures before joining up with Finn and Jake to the brothers being reunited, everything benefits from the increased quality of these visuals.
Upworthy

Little girl's reaction to a Black character wearing a bonnet shows why representation is everything

When Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots partnered with Disney+ to launch "Rise Up, Sing Out," they aimed to deliver inspiring and optimistic messages to young audiences about culture and celebrating differences. Featuring songs focused on inclusion and empowerment, the eight-episode animated musical short-form series premiered on February 2 in honor of Black History Month. The series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers for how it addresses topics such as racial microaggressions, diversity and inclusivity.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Jesse Meester is dating a fellow 90 Day Fiance star in 2022

After last night’s episode of the Darcey and Stacey Tell All special, Jesse Meester has been the name on everybody’s lips. Darcey and Stacey Tell All has been every reality TV lover’s dream, full of arguments, drama and chaos. However, there were some unexpected guests on the show as Darcey’s ex-boyfriends Jesse and Tom were invited to appear on the special episode.
Boston Globe

Winter wellness in Maine, tiny houses in the Catskills, and adventures in Sanibel

Chase away your winter blues with the Winter Wellness Spa Package offered at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort in Maine. Available through April 30, the package features an indulgent 60-minute massage for you and your significant other at the Tree Spa pop-up at the Club House, and a 15-percent discount off the standard daily room rate at the Main House, an oceanfront Victorian mansion. Settle into in your room — outfitted with contemporary comforts — and unwind before savoring evening fine dining — with panoramic water views — at the onsite Ocean restaurant. When you’re ready to leave your cozy cocoon, it’s a five-minute scenic drive to Kennebunkport’s storefronts and restaurants, close to beaches, lighthouses, boat trips, museums, and other Maine adventures. For stays Thursdays through Sundays. Rates from $229; two-night stay required. 800-514-0968, capearundelinn.com/packages-enhancements.
News 12

Six Flags Great Adventure announces new additions for 2022

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced new improvements for the first time in 50 years, which feature robust enhancements to the guest experience. The newest features include new dining, rides, events and animal experiences at Wild Safari. Some of those additions for Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari include:
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
