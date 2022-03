A trio of Lancaster County squads came away with District 3 basketball gold on Thursday at Hershey's GIANT Center. Two days later, four more will get the chance to join them. The Mount Calvary Christian girls, one of the lowest seeds to make the finals of their respective class in District 3 this season, will tip things off at 11 a.m. against the top-seeded Christian School of York in the Class 1A championship. The Lancaster Mennonite boys also have a #1 seed immediately afterward; they'll attempt to win their second straight Class 2A district title against Antietam.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO