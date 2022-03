The whimsical delight of this L.A. institution is captured in a new book Enchanted Strings: Bob Baker Marionette Theater by Randal J. Metz, which covers the visual history of Baker’s earliest days as well as his theater’s evolving shows and crowds, often mixed with just as many adults as kids. With about 300 gorgeous vintage and contemporary photographs, and a nifty intro by Jordan Peele, the book is a must-have treasure for any follower of L.A. culture and nostalgia, providing behind-the-scenes looks at not only the theater, but Baker and his team’s work with Walt Disney, embellished by hand-drawn concept art, creative notes, and other ephemera.

