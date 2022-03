Chicago Police were more likely to stop Black Chicagoans than White Chicagoans and more likely to use force against them, according to an audit released Tuesday. Black Chicagoans were “overwhelmingly disproportionately” stopped by Chicago Police officers across the city, including in parts of the city that Chicago Police consider to be “high crime” areas, according to the report issued by interim Inspector General William Marbeck.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO