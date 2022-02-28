Will Smith reunites with 'mentor' Denzel Washington at the 2022 SAG Awards... while revealing Denzel told him 'this is your year'

Before Will Smith won his first ever Screen Actors Guild award, he got a hug and some incredibly kind words from his mentor, Denzel Washington.

Smith, 53, reunited with Washington, 67, at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday evening.

After winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Smith revealed to People that Washington told him that 2022 was 'your year.'

Denzel and Will: Before Will Smith won his first ever Screen Actors Guild award, he got a hug and some incredibly kind words from his mentor, Denzel Washington

Will arrived at the event in a classic three-piece dark blue suit, with a dark blue suit coat, dark blue vest, light blue dress shirt and black tie.

He even color matched his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who arrived in a navy blue Gareth Pugh gown with her husband of 25 years.

Denzel, who was nominated for his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth but lost to his old friend Smith, opted for a classic black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Will and Denzel: Will arrived at the event in a classic three-piece dark blue suit, with a dark blue suit coat, dark blue vest, light blue dress shirt and black tie

Will and Jada: He even color matched his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who arrived in a navy blue Gareth Pugh gown with her husband of 25 years

Smith has already won a Golden Globe and a National Board of Review award for his performance in King Richard, and he's nominated for a Best Actor Oscar and a slew of other awards.

When asked after receiving his award what his longtime friend and mentor Denzel Washington said to him while the reunited, Smith revealed to People what Washington said.

'We've spent a lot of time together. So we've been talking, he's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, "This is your year,"' Smith said.

Will's year: 'We've spent a lot of time together. So we've been talking, he's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, "This is your year,"' Smith said

Smith has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar twice, back in 2002 for Ali and 2007 for The Pursuit of Happyness, but he's hoping a third time is the charm with his third nomination for King Richard.

Smith added that Washington, 'just hugged me and he said, "I'm so happy for you. Just love who you're becoming."'

'He knew me years ago, I would go to Denzel for advice so he's seen me through the years and he was just telling me how proud he is of who I've become and what I've become. He was saying that he felt like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders somehow,' Smith added of his mentor.

So happy: Smith added that Washington, 'just hugged me and he said, "I'm so happy for you. Just love who you're becoming"'

Weight: 'He knew me years ago, I would go to Denzel for advice so he's seen me through the years and he was just telling me how proud he is of who I've become and what I've become. He was saying that he felt like a weight was lifted off of his shoulders somehow,' Smith added of his mentor

Smith and Washington will be vying for the Oscar together, as they're both nominated for Best Actor.

They will be going up against Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!).

The awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, airing on ABC.

Oscar nominees: Smith and Washington will be vying for the Oscar together, as they're both nominated for Best Actor

Competition: They will be going up against Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER