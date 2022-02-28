ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight dominates ratings with 1M viewers - trouncing Dancing With The Stars and Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water

By Caleb Taylor
 5 days ago

Channel Nine's Married at First Sight dominated the entertainment ratings on Sunday night, with 1,007,000 people tuning in to the drama-filled commitment ceremony.

According to the five-city metro ratings published by B&T on Monday, Seven's Dancing With The Stars waltzed home with 605,000 viewers.

While a mere 499,000 viewers tuned in to see MasterChef's Khanh Ong booted from Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water with an immunity idol in his pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yH6B0_0eRKAZqt00
Winners: Married At First Sight dominated Sunday night with 1M viewers - trouncing Dancing With The Stars and Australian Survivor. Pictured Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

It comes amid news Married At First Sight will be rocked by a scandal.

According to a report in New Idea magazine, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos will reveal their 'secret attraction' in an upcoming episode.

During the chaos of a recent dinner party, the pair hit it off.

The Brazilian bride, 33, admitted she was struggling to find a connection with her husband Dion Giannarelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gw7z_0eRKAZqt00
Ready to rumba: According to the five-city metro ratings published by B&T on Monday, Seven's Dancing With The Stars waltzed home with 605,000 viewers

'There's not really attraction there,' she complained.

'I asked for a tall guy. So, he's not. He's very short actually.'

She added: 'My husband doesn't really like to work out. He's never been to the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcDL5_0eRKAZqt00
Bye bye: While a mere 499,000 viewers tuned into to see MasterChef's Khanh Ong booted from Australian Survivor with an immunity idol in his pocket

Carolina then asked Daniel to pick out the most attractive bride in the room, and to her surprise, he picked her.

'Don't tell that to my husband,' she cheekily laughed.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKxyV_0eRKAZqt00
Scandal? According to a report in New Idea magazine, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos (pictured) will reveal their 'secret attraction' in an upcoming episode
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azoZa_0eRKAZqt00
Hello: Carolina then asked Daniel to pick out the most attractive bride in the room, and to her surprise, he picked her. Pictured: Daniel 

