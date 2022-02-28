Married At First Sight dominates ratings with 1M viewers - trouncing Dancing With The Stars and Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water

Channel Nine's Married at First Sight dominated the entertainment ratings on Sunday night, with 1,007,000 people tuning in to the drama-filled commitment ceremony.

According to the five-city metro ratings published by B&T on Monday, Seven's Dancing With The Stars waltzed home with 605,000 viewers.

While a mere 499,000 viewers tuned in to see MasterChef's Khanh Ong booted from Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water with an immunity idol in his pocket.

Winners: Married At First Sight dominated Sunday night with 1M viewers - trouncing Dancing With The Stars and Australian Survivor. Pictured Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

It comes amid news Married At First Sight will be rocked by a scandal.

According to a report in New Idea magazine, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos will reveal their 'secret attraction' in an upcoming episode.

During the chaos of a recent dinner party, the pair hit it off.

The Brazilian bride, 33, admitted she was struggling to find a connection with her husband Dion Giannarelli.

Ready to rumba: According to the five-city metro ratings published by B&T on Monday, Seven's Dancing With The Stars waltzed home with 605,000 viewers

'There's not really attraction there,' she complained.

'I asked for a tall guy. So, he's not. He's very short actually.'

She added: 'My husband doesn't really like to work out. He's never been to the gym.

Bye bye: While a mere 499,000 viewers tuned into to see MasterChef's Khanh Ong booted from Australian Survivor with an immunity idol in his pocket

Carolina then asked Daniel to pick out the most attractive bride in the room, and to her surprise, he picked her.

'Don't tell that to my husband,' she cheekily laughed.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

Scandal? According to a report in New Idea magazine, Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos (pictured) will reveal their 'secret attraction' in an upcoming episode