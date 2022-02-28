ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Your Clinical Diagnostics Contract Manufacturer Weather Supply Chain Challenges?

technologynetworks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain security and transparency is a key part of the risk mitigation strategy of companies manufacturing clinical diagnostic assays. Prior to the COVID-19...

www.technologynetworks.com

Shropshire Star

Manufacturing grows as supply chain disruption eases

The closely followed IHS/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index scored 58 in February as manufacturers stocked up on products. The UK’s manufacturing sector has grown at its fastest pace in seven months as demand rose and supply chain delays and raw material shortages eased, according to data. The closely followed IHS...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Manufacturers Can Navigate the Global Supply Chain Upheaval

Supply chains have been teetering on the brink of downfall for many years from issues such as labor shortages, and the pandemic has only highlighted this problem further. When lockdowns started around the world, many empty shipping containers remained where they were. However, in early summer 2021, many countries loosened restrictions around the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), unleashing pent-up consumer demand.
SMALL BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturers Want More Supply Chain Visibility: Report

The new State of Supply Chain in the New Shortage Economy report from LeanDNA shows that 95% of manufacturers now invest in factory automation but most haven't automated the factory's critical data and intelligence aspects. Most manufacturers who participated in the survey cited greater visibility into supply chains would be necessary to stay afloat during the crisis. They believe through more supply chain visibility, they could avoid shortages, optimize inventory, make processes more efficient and reduce expenditures. Additionally, survey respondents claimed lack of expertise and resources, limited budget and ineffective change management are the top complications when it comes to factory transformation today.
ECONOMY
#Supply Chains#Contract Manufacturer#Diagnostics#Raw Materials
Entrepreneur

Digitization Can Fix Supply Chain Breaks Before They Happen

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The value of big data and technology has never been clearer as the COVID-19 pandemic has put immense pressure on supply chains. Manufacturers and retailers are forced to rethink their supply chain networks and reimagine them for future needs due to the disruption caused by the pandemic to supply chains globally. Particularly affected have been globally distributed supply chains in the manufacturing, auto, and pharma sectors. It has been particularly evident in the form of a need for liquidity as disruptions have put suppliers in untenable working capital positions, while at the same time, their buyers are also looking to extend credit periods. These situations have come up suddenly, breaking supply chains practically overnight, with little chance to respond. The need for real-time updates, rich data, and paperless processes has become ever more evident.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Tips For Reducing Warehouse Supply Chain Challenges

Carsten Funke is the CEO of Picavi USA. He is a global expert in the field of logistics processes using AR (augmented reality) concepts. Supply chain volatility in the warehouse is likely not ending soon. For so many manufacturers and distributors, ongoing logistics chaos is keeping elements of fulfillment precarious. Additionally, supply chain talent is as unpredictable as procuring goods. The supply chain is also evolving into end-to-end solutions and making distribution move toward advanced technologies. Attracting and retaining top supply chain talent remains difficult as “job-hopping” and the Great Resignation continues.
ECONOMY
Panhandle Post

How businesses, consumers can cope with supply chain disruptions

Grocery aisles have gaping empty sections, and shoppers can never predict what’s going to be unavailable. New car dealerships struggle to fill their empty lots. People building homes report long waits for critical materials like windows and doors. Almost every industry has shortages and delays that all boil down to supply chain issues.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
bizjournals

New Port commissioner outlines plans to tackle supply chain, climate challenges

A month into her tenure as Port commissioner, Toshiko Hasegawa has taken on challenges from workforce demands to the regional impacts of stagnation in global shipping operations. She has been appointed to committees overseeing sustainability and climate initiatives and waterfront and industrial land development. Meanwhile, she works full-time as executive...
SEATTLE, WA
International Business Times

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Regains Speed; Supply Chains Remain Stretched

U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than expected in February as COVID-19 infections subsided, though hiring at factories slowed, contributing to keeping supply chains snarled and prices for inputs high. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday the outlook for manufacturing over the next two months was favorable,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Berkshire Hathaway's costs rise in 2021 on supply chain woes, weather

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) businesses represent a wide swath of American industry, spanning insurance, transportation, housing and real estate, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, and energy, to name a few. And as many companies have already reported, supply chain disruptions and other factors have pushed up its cost of doing business....
MARKETS
technologynetworks.com

Achieve Highly Sensitive Viral Detection with the SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay - RUO

As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, there is a continued need for research and testing technologies that are better suited to dealing with these novel viruses. Twist’s hybrid capture system and custom SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay – RUO, combined with Biotia’s COVID-DX software, represents a powerful new advancement in viral surveillance research.
COMPUTERS
technologynetworks.com

Choose Quality PCR Consumables to Fit Your Every Need

Bio-Rad offers a large selection of PCR tubes, PCR plates, seals, and accessories precisely manufactured for various PCR applications to ensure efficiency, reproducibility, and reliability at each step of discovery, development, and manufacturing. Quality of PCR plastics matters — plate uniformity minimizes data variability, and white well options maximize real-time PCR detection sensitivity. Our plastic consumables are precisely manufactured for optimal fit and cycling performance and are certified to be free of DNase, RNase, and human genomic DNA. Using high quality PCR plastics from Bio-Rad helps provide confidence in your PCR, qPCR and next generation sequencing research.
MANUFACTURING
Morganton News Herald

The latest supply chain casualty? Your favorite six-pack of beer

The cost to make beer is soaring. The price to buy it is catching up. Up until this point, brewers have largely absorbed the ballooning expenses for their ingredients, including barley, aluminum cans, paperboard and trucking. But as high costs persist longer than many had hoped, brewers are forced to...
FOOD & DRINKS
technologynetworks.com

How Much Carbon Is In the Soil?

Just how much carbon is in the soil? That’s a tough question to answer at large spatial scales, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national, or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity, and even worldwide carbon cycles. Classically, researchers collect soil samples in...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

BNSF profit grows 13% to $1.7B despite supply chain ‘challenges’

BNSF’s fourth-quarter 2021 net profit rose 13% amid an 11% gain in revenues, the western U.S. railroad reported. Net income was $1.7 billion for the company in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) is privately held by Berkshire Hathaway.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
technologynetworks.com

Comparison of Mass Spectrometry Sample Preparation Methods for Nylon 6,6 Analysis

BioChromato has published a technical note that compares using Evolved Gas Analysis (EGA) and Thermal Desorption (DART) sample preparation methods for Mass Spectrometry analysis of Nylon 6,6. Synthesized by polycondensation of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid – Nylon 6,6 is a polyamide or nylon that is commonly used in the textile...
CHEMISTRY

