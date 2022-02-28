Can Your Clinical Diagnostics Contract Manufacturer Weather Supply Chain Challenges?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The value of big data and technology has never been clearer as the COVID-19 pandemic has put immense pressure on supply chains. Manufacturers and retailers are forced to rethink their supply chain networks and reimagine them for future needs due to the disruption caused by the pandemic to supply chains globally. Particularly affected have been globally distributed supply chains in the manufacturing, auto, and pharma sectors. It has been particularly evident in the form of a need for liquidity as disruptions have put suppliers in untenable working capital positions, while at the same time, their buyers are also looking to extend credit periods. These situations have come up suddenly, breaking supply chains practically overnight, with little chance to respond. The need for real-time updates, rich data, and paperless processes has become ever more evident.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO