Can Your Clinical Diagnostics Contract Manufacturer Weather Supply Chain Challenges?

Bio-Rad offers a large selection of PCR tubes, PCR plates, seals, and accessories precisely manufactured for various PCR applications to ensure efficiency, reproducibility, and reliability at each step of discovery, development, and manufacturing. Quality of PCR plastics matters — plate uniformity minimizes data variability, and white well options maximize real-time PCR detection sensitivity. Our plastic consumables are precisely manufactured for optimal fit and cycling performance and are certified to be free of DNase, RNase, and human genomic DNA. Using high quality PCR plastics from Bio-Rad helps provide confidence in your PCR, qPCR and next generation sequencing research.
