Trailer in Mamou Stolen With Chickens On It After Children’s Mardi Gras Run

A WAFB reporter went down to Mamou to get the "real" Mardi Gras experience and it was all captured on a video that is now going viral. The video was captured and uploaded to Facebook by Rick Portier, a WAFB photog who was on assignment with his reporter for the annual Courir de Mardi Gras in Mamou. A far cry from New Orleans Mardi Gras, Courirs (French for "run") have been around for centuries but in these small Cajun Louisiana towns, these "real" Mardi Gras traditions have been happening annually for decades.

MAMOU, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO