DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a much colder weekend with extensive cloud cover and the threat for occasional snow showers on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day. Some places could even see a little rain in the lower elevations. Temperatures around metro Denver will hold in the 30s on Saturday. It will not rain or snow all day and some places may even stay completely dry through the afternoon. By Sunday even colder air will move into the state along with a second wave of energy from this storm system. That will kick off more widespread snowfall starting...

DENVER, CO ・ 39 MINUTES AGO