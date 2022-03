Recognizing student stress as a mental health challenge, SUNY Oneonta created a dedicated space for meditation and mindfulness. “It is a space where students can de-stress through the use of meditative practices,” health educator Rebecca Harrington said in a CNY News interview. “There is lots of strong research showing that moments of quietness, where we focus on our breathing and being in the moment, are really healing techniques that we can do for our bodies.”

ONEONTA, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO