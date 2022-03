Quench your thirst during bike rides with the ElevationLab TagVault: Bike bottle cage mount. Rather than fumbling in your bag for a bottle, this gadget is great for long journeys. It installs in seconds and bolts to standard bottle cage mounting points. So you can attach it under a bottle cage or by itself. You could even mount 2. Moreover, this mount offers and an IPX5 waterproof rating for excellent durability on the road. All the while, its compact size ensures that it’s hidden and blends in with your bike frame. Furthermore, the ElevationLab TagVault: Bike boasts anti-theft titanium bolts and a Torx security driver to ensure that it remains in place and people can’t remove it. Overall, it accommodates all bottle cages for excellent durability.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO