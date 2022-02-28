ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Reaction to Hoops & Gers results, McGregor calls for cool heads

By Alan Galindo
 5 days ago
IT was another drama-filled Sunday as Celtic and Rangers BOTH dropped points in the race for the Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 0-0 draw Easter Road in the lunchtime kick-off with Motherwell coming from two goals down to secure a share of the spoils at Rangers.

It means the Hoops maintain their three point advantage at the summit with ten games left to play.

The derby rivals are in midweek action as part of a full top-flight card and they will be going all out to return to winning ways.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both halves of the Old Firm in our live blog…

The US Sun

Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Moore on Gers’ poor away form, Haaland fitness twist, Ralston praised by Hoops icons

IT was contrasting fortunes for either side of the Old Firm yesterday as the Premiership title race took another big swing. Rangers slumped to a draw against Dundee Utd in the early kick-off but just when it looked as though Celtic would fail to capitalise the Hoops secured a nail-biting win thanks to a hat-trick from Giorgos Giakoumakis, going three clear at the top of the table.
SOCCER
