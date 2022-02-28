State Baseball Tournaments returning to Iowa City and Carroll

(State) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2022 State Baseball Tournament for Classes 1A and 2A will be held at Merchants Park in Carroll. Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa will host Class 3A and 4A teams. The state tournament is slated for Monday, July 18th through Friday, July 22nd. The full release can be seen below:

Following successful state baseball tournament weeks in 2021, the IHSAA will extend its arrangements with Carroll’s Merchants Park and the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field pending board approval.

Each venue hosted two classes over four days last July as the IHSAA utilized a split-site format for the first time since 2004. Positive feedback from participating schools and spectators, as well as strong community support from host groups encouraged the extensions ahead of the 2022 season.

“The enthusiasm, hospitality and support demonstrated by the Carroll and the Iowa City and Coralville communities for our state baseball tournament in 2021 was absolutely outstanding,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

“Each provided a unique and memorable experience for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to partnering with those same communities as we plan for upcoming years of the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament.”

Both 2022 tournaments will run from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, with championship games currently scheduled across four standalone start times on Friday.

A three-year agreement with Carroll will keep Class 2A and Class 1A at Merchants Park through July 2024.

Class 4A and Class 3A will play at Duane Banks Field in a year-to-year arrangement through 2024 as the University of Iowa athletic department has renovations planned for the 2,300-seat ballpark.

Crowds were near capacity during championship sessions at both Merchants Park and Duane Banks Field in 2021.

“We greatly appreciate all the work done by our host facilities and our participating programs to embrace this new state tournament experience and make the most of it,” IHSAA assistant director and co-baseball administrator Todd Tharp said.

Principal Park in Des Moines played host to the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament from 2005 through 2020. Scheduling for Minor League Baseball is now managed by Major League Baseball and facilities for Iowa’s MiLB affiliates are currently unable to make multi-year arrangements for the IHSAA’s predetermined tournament week.

This summer’s state tournament will be adjusted for the first time by the Unified Activities Federation’s “Family Week” non-contact period, scheduled for July 24-31 in 2022. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s state softball tournament will overlap baseball’s dates from July 18-22.

Further site-specific details will be shared through the State Tournament Central page as they become available.