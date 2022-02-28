ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Over 30,000 comments express support of proposed marine sanctuary

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCZKL_0eRK0zLw00

– More than 30,000 people expressed their support for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, according to an analysis of comments submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and posted on regulations.gov. The 83 day public comment period, part of NOAA’s scoping process for the sanctuary designation, ended on Jan. 31.

“The incredible outpouring of support for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary shows just how much people care about this incredible part of the world,” said Violet Sage Walker, Northern Chumash Tribal Council Chairwoman and the daughter of original nominator Fred Collins. “Community members and business owners in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, scientists, ocean users of all kinds, and indigenous people from around the world spoke out in a strong voice, ‘Protect this sacred place now!'”

NOAA received 22,479 comments during the public scoping process, including several letters signed by thousands of individuals and organizations. Of the 21,828 posted comments analyzed by the tribal council, more than 99-percent indicated support for the sanctuary. NOAA will continue to process and post comments submitted before the Jan. 31 deadline over the coming weeks.

Supportive comments were submitted from people around the country, including local support from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Comments supporting the sanctuary were submitted by hundreds of Central Coast residents, more than 30 regional businesses, and eight conservation organizations with local Central Coast chapters.

“Over the last 15 years of tabling, knocking on doors, sending postcards, circulating petitions, and organizing meetings and benefit film showings on behalf of the marine sanctuary throughout the Central Coast, we’ve seen support for a sanctuary rising steadily but we were blown away by these numbers,” said Andrew Christie, director of the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Tribes and other indigenous organizations, including the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation, InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council, Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation, Brotherhood of the Tomol, and Northern Chumash Bear Clan voiced their support during the comment period.

Joint letters were also submitted representing 156 scientists and marine researchers as well as the Monterey Bay Aquarium on behalf of 75 aquariums and zoos. Patagonia, the prominent global outdoor clothing and gear brand headquartered in Ventura, also submitted a letter in support.

Federal, state and local elected representatives shared their support, including U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, Reps. Salud Carbajal, Jimmy Panetta, Jared Huffman, Julia Brownly, and State Senator John Laird. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution in support of the sanctuary in December.

The NOAA designation process has four steps. The scoping process has just concluded. Next, NOAA prepares draft designation documents and conducts environmental reviews, followed by a second public comment period for input on these draft documents. After considering this public input, NOAA will prepare a final designation document and adopt a final environmental impact statement.

Under the current proposal, the Chumash Heritage NMS will protect upwards of 7,000 square miles of ocean and 156 miles of coastline from Cambria to Gaviota Creek. The proposed sanctuary will bridge the gap between the existing Monterey Bay and Channel Islands sanctuaries to create hundreds of continuous miles of protected ocean.

The sanctuary nomination was submitted to NOAA in 2015 by Fred Collins, the late Chairman of the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, with the support of a group of local environmental organizations. Efforts to designate a sanctuary on the Central Coast date back more than 40 years. Visit chumashsanctuary.org to learn more.

More information about NOAA’s designation process for the proposed Chumash Heritage sanctuary is available at sanctuaries.noaa.govichumash-heritage/, or by contacting Paul Michel, West Coast Region Policy Coordinator at (831) 2414217, paul.michelanoaa.gov.

Comments / 10

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Problem Solvers Caucus pushes for investment in wildfire response technology

Eight of the state’s 10 largest fires have been recorded within the past five years according to Cal Fire. – This week, the California Problem Solvers Caucus announced that they have requested $25 million in the 2022-23 state budget for wildfire response technology. The funds, combined with the $17.9 million already in the 2021 budget cycle, will accelerate the expansion and upgrade of California’s state-of-the-art ALERTWildfire surveillance and detection system. A copy of the letter can be viewed here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Chamber of commerce conducting comprehensive study on homelessness

Chamber seeks community volunteers for ‘Paso Robles Unhoused Population Futures Study’. – The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the City of Paso Robles that will explore and analyze homelessness within the community by conducting a comprehensive, multi-week study. The Paso Robles Unhoused Population Futures Study will be facilitated by consultant Bill Whalen of Whalen & Associates beginning March 14, with plans to present report findings and recommendations to the City Council in May.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Cambria, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Is Paso Robles The Next Great California Wine Destination?

COVID-19 and the expanding Ukraine-Russia conflict have pushed Americans away from international travel. Fortunately, millions live within a few hours’ drive of the relaxing wine destination of Paso Robles, California. California is blessed with a temperate Mediterranean climate that made growing grapes a $4.48 billion business in 2020. California’s...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Feb. 10-25

Shannon Thomas, age 46, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Feb. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Manuel Serda, age 75, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Mark Hickey, age 64, a resident...
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salud Carbajal
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Jimmy Panetta
Person
Jared Huffman
Person
Alex Padilla
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds Museum hosting Aviation Career Day

Students and their parents are invited to attend this free event. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth Program is hosting their annual Aviation Career Day for middle and high school students on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. until about 3:30 p.m., in Thomson Hall at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. This event provides students with the opportunity to explore career opportunities in aviation and space, such as commercial and military pilots, aircraft mechanics, and rocket launch technicians. Lunch will be provided at no cost to the guests, as well as a guided tour of the museum. Students and their parents are invited to attend.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor meets with president to discuss clean energy investments

Plan will include developing resources in California’s ‘lithium valley’ near the Salton Sea. – This week, California Governor Gavin Newsom joined President Biden and community, labor, and industry leaders to discuss new investments and actions to support California’s clean energy sector – outlining progress to sustainably develop lithium resources, a critical component of the advanced batteries needed for zero-emission vehicles, clean electric grids, and other renewable energy technologies. California’s Imperial Valley contains some of the largest lithium deposits in the world, specifically underground near the Salton Sea – a region also known as Lithium Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuaries#The Sanctuary#The Marine#Elected Representatives#Noaa#Community#The Tribal Council
Paso Robles Daily News

City council to review district boundary maps, hold hearing

– At its Tuesday night meeting, the Paso Robles City Council will hold a public hearing on the new district election boundary maps, among other items. The public’s feedback in the boundary-drawing process is requested. The council will receive a report from staff on the redistricting process and draft maps and then conduct a public hearing to receive public input on district boundaries and the draft map; identify a preferred map or map(s) for future adoption, and provide direction on any revisions to the draft maps. Click here to view the agenda item.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton School Board discusses mask mandate

Trustees will convene next week to review mask mandate. – At a standing-room-only school board meeting attended by over a hundred members of the public in person, and another 250 members of the public on Zoom, the Templeton Unified School District met Thursday evening to discuss face mask policies. After...
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles places new wildland fire engine in service

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services recently took delivery of its first “Type III” fire engine in the department’s history. The Paso Robles City Council approved the purchase of the fire apparatus built by Pierce Manufacturing INC. on February 16, 2021. The engine was placed in service for emergency response on Feb. 19, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Paso Robles Daily News

Patrimony Estate welcomes new vice president of sales

Marcus Brinkerhoff, formerly of Opus One, will take over as vice president of sales – Southeastern region. – Patrimony Estate welcomes Marcus Brinkerhoff as the new vice president of sales for the Southeastern region of the United States. Brinkerhoff, who spent the last six years as the Southeast Division Manager at Opus One, brings more than 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Women’s March SLO celebrates five years of activism with rally

‘Engage for Equity’ rally will feature speakers, performers, community leaders, local nonprofits. – The Women’s March San Luis Obispo (WMSLO) will celebrate its fifth anniversary during Women’s History Month with a rally advocating for women’s rights, equity, and inclusive democracy. This family-friendly event will take place on March 5 in Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo. Local nonprofit organizations will be present in Call to Action Alley from noon until 4 p.m. The rally will feature a lineup of speakers, performers, and community leaders who will address the public between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy