Celebrate Open Data Day with the city this Friday, March 4th from 9AM to noon. Come learn about the many benefits of open data, how the city is using open data, and how you can access it and become an open data user! Our event will be virtual and is open to the public, so please feel free to share this announcement. Visit this Zoom link to register now. You can also view the agenda online.

Questions? Please email mckeet@charleston-sc.gov for more information.