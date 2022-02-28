Gear Up For The Game!

"[He's] much more vocal, and then on the court he's a bucket." The Celtics and Jayson Tatum have been on a tear as of late. Boston’s won 13 of its last 15 games, and during that stretch, Tatum’s averaged 26.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Tatum’s shooting has also improved too from his early-season struggles, making 47 percent of his shots from the field since Jan. 29.

NBA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO