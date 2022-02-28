Gear Up For The Game!

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mennonite wins back-to-back District III Class 2A Championships, 52-46 over Antietam. It’s the program’s third overall title. The game was tied at 25 at the half, and Antietam managed to build a two point lead by the end of the third quarter. But the Lancaster Mennonite defense managed to hold […]
Amaré Barno went into combine week believed to be a likely mid-to-late-round pick. His performance Saturday may have skyrocketed him far past that. Barno ran an official 4.36 second 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive lineman at the NFL combine since 2003. His time was initially scored as a 4.37, but was dropped a hundredth of a second upon further review.
Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday
The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night. The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships...
Add another buzz-worthy chapter to Jordan Davis’ football story.
The defensive lineman who anchored the Bulldogs national championship defense from the nose guard position already scored a big-man touchdown and directed the Redcoat Band during an All-American senior season.
NORWALK — Cayden Spotts found himself in a familiar situation Saturday at the Division II Norwalk District.
The Ashland sophomore needed one win to qualify for districts last season but lost a tight match in the blood round.
"[He's] much more vocal, and then on the court he's a bucket." The Celtics and Jayson Tatum have been on a tear as of late. Boston’s won 13 of its last 15 games, and during that stretch, Tatum’s averaged 26.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Tatum’s shooting has also improved too from his early-season struggles, making 47 percent of his shots from the field since Jan. 29.
NORTH CANTON – High school wrestling just hits different at Perry, Wadsworth and Brecksville.
Three programs rich in tradition on the mats, the Panthers won the Division I district title at North Canton Hoover on Saturday with the Grizzlies and Bees finishing second and third.
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
After spending three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to see what the free agent market has to offer. With free agency a little over a week away, Mathieu has posted an interesting message on Twitter. There’s no guarantee it’s about his future with the Chiefs, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the shoe fits.
