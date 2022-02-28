This Futuristic Yacht Looks Like a Spaceship, Sails All-Electric

The best laid plans of mice, men, and track day addicts, right? Because just when you thought global supply chain woes couldn't get any worse, fate says, "Hold my beer." Or is that hold my Flaming Moe? Yes friends, a transport ship named the Felicity Ace loaded with approximately 2,500 brand new cars is on fire close to the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1,000 miles west of the Portuguese mainland. All 22 members of the crew abandoned ship and are safe. The boat itself is "Not under command," however. That means no one is at the helm. Moreover, no one is putting the fire out.
