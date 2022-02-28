ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch incredible moment Ukraine star Roman Yaremchuk is left in tears after standing ovation as he comes on for Benfica

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

ROMAN YAREMCHUK broke down in tears as thousands of fans showed their support for Ukraine when he came on for Benfica last night.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last week with Kyiv coming through another night of siege today to enter day five of the brutal war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098Djc_0eRJt1Ug00
Roman Yaremchuk struggled to hold back the tears after coming on for Benfica last night Credit: ESPN

Millions have shown support for Ukraine since they came under attack and naturally it has been a difficult week for footballers from there that are playing abroad.

And last night it almost proved too much for Benfica’s Ukrainian international.

The striker, 26, came off the bench during his side’s 3-0 win over Vitoria SC.

The star replaced two-goal Darwin Nunez and was instantly handed the captain’s armband in a show of solidarity by former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

The jam-packed Estadio da Luz crowd also gave the attacker a standing ovation as they held a number of flags and banners in support of him.

And he was soon overcome with emotion as he struggled to hold back the tears.

There were also similar scenes at Goodison Park on Saturday as Everton hosted Manchester City.

City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Toffees defender Vitaly Mykolenko, both Ukrainian internationals, engaged in an emotional pre-game embrace before the match.

Then both clubs showed solidarity to Ukraine as Everton’s players walked out with the nation’s flag draped around their neck and City wore shirts that said ‘no war’ in their warmups.

