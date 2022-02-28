ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A Message from the Auraria Executives Council: A Campus Mask Update

ahec.edu
 5 days ago

After reviewing the data and conferring with public health experts and our campus leadership, all four campus constituents have made the decision to align our covid protocols with the City of Denver. Effective...

www.ahec.edu

KSN News

WSU removing mask mandate on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University will no longer require masks on campus starting Friday, March 4. University officials made the decision after recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students, employees and visitors will not have to wear masks, no matter what their COVID-19 vaccination status is. Unless otherwise noted, […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Francisco Unified Announces Lifting Of Mask Mandate On Campuses

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Unified School District on Friday announced plans to ease the requirement to wear masks on campus over the next several weeks. As part of an agreement between the district and its unions, the masking policy at middle and high schools will shift from required to “strongly recommended” March 12. Meanwhile, the requirement will be dropped at remaining sites, including elementary schools on April 2, as students return from Spring Break. “We are starting with middle and high schools, where there are higher vaccination rates, in order to give more time for families of younger...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richmond.com

University of Richmond loosens mask requirements on campus

The University of Richmond loosened its mask requirements for students and staff on Monday, letting professors choose whether they will require masks in their classes. If a professor continues to require masks in his or her class, students must comply. Students are no longer required to wear them in dining halls.
RICHMOND, VA
WTOL 11

BGSU says masks no longer required on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Starting on Monday, Bowling Green State University will no longer require masks on campus. BGSU president Rodney Rogers made the announcement on the university’s website on Saturday. The decision was made after COVID-19 cases in Wood County have dropped significantly since the beginning of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Big Country News

University of Idaho Drops Mask Mandate for Moscow Campus

MOSCOW - Citing a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as easy access to vaccinations and KN95 masks, masks are now optional at University of Idaho facilities in Moscow and Coeur d’Alene, staring March 1. Masks are no longer required in labs, meeting rooms, hallways or other areas of the university.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC Chicago

Pritzker Issues Updated Executive Order as Mask Mandate Ends

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an updated executive order on Monday, officially ending mandatory masking in most indoor settings in the state. According to the new order, masks will no longer be required inside of most businesses and will not be required inside of schools, but those institutions will be allowed to enact their own mask requirements at their own discretion, according to the order.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sandusky Register

Masks now optional at BGSU campuses

HURON TWP. — For the first time in several months, Bowling Green State University won't require masks during the pandemic. This past week, university administrators enacted the change at its three campuses — Bowling Green/main, Huron Township/BGSU Firelands and downtown Sandusky/resort and attraction management — in response to updated guidance from the CDC and local health departments.
SANDUSKY, OH

