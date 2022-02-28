A Message from the Auraria Executives Council: A Campus Mask Update

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Unified School District on Friday announced plans to ease the requirement to wear masks on campus over the next several weeks. As part of an agreement between the district and its unions, the masking policy at middle and high schools will shift from required to “strongly recommended” March 12. Meanwhile, the requirement will be dropped at remaining sites, including elementary schools on April 2, as students return from Spring Break. “We are starting with middle and high schools, where there are higher vaccination rates, in order to give more time for families of younger...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO