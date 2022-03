For the third time in his career, Tyrann Mathieu is slated to hit free agency. The most recent time the safety hit the open market came in 2019 when he'd eventually make the wise choice of inking a three-year deal with the Kanas City Chiefs. There, Mathieu blossomed into one of the key pieces to the club's Super Bowl LIV championship run and has arguably been the face of the Chiefs' defense throughout his tenure while Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill hold the spotlight on offense.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO