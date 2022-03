With the Chicago Bears hiring a new general manager and a new head coach, this could be the offseason Allen Robinson finds a new NFL home. Perceived to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Robinson has suffered through years of inconsistent quarterback play, which has limited his potential. Robinson recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Bears, but a change of scenery would likely be beneficial for him.

