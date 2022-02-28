ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana DeBose takes home her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Antia DeBose got choked up after winning her first ever Screen Actors Guild Award for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Anita in West Side Story.

The 31-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina native was stunned when receiving the award from Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

The actress and singer opened up about her roots in the dance world and how it took her a long time to consider herself an actress in her rousing acceptance speech.

Anita wins: Antia DeBose got choked up after winning her first ever Screen Actors Guild Award for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Anita in West Side Story
Ariana DeBose takes home her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story

'Thank you! My heart's beating in my chest right now. It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor,' she began.

'My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage, and the Anita we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took 10 years to make and I'm extremely proud of her and our film,' she added.

'I really do believe that when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us in a way, so thank you SAG-AFTRA for this recognition,' she continued.

Actor: 'Thank you! My heart's beating in my chest right now. It's taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor,' she began
Recognize: 'I really do believe that when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us in a way, so thank you SAG-AFTRA for this recognition,' she continued

She went on to thank West Side Story director Steven Spielberg, adding, 'My God, thank you for believing in the possibility of not only my talent, but that of my colleagues.'

She thanked the 'entire cast and crew' of West Side Story, adding it was a 'labor of love' and a 'beautiful cinematic experience' and she's 'thrilled that people actually get to see it.'

DeBose also thanked producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, calling her a, 'ladyboss after my own heart' and thanking her for being there to support her.

Thanking Steven: She went on to thank West Side Story director Steven Spielberg, adding, 'My God, thank you for believing in the possibility of not only my talent, but that of my colleagues'
Ladyboss: DeBose also thanked producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, calling her a, 'ladyboss after my own heart' and thanking her for being there to support her

She went on to thank her fellow actors, 'so many of you staring at me right now,' before singling out Lady Gaga adding, 'Hi Lady Gaga you're amazing.'

'I've watched so many of you for a very long time. You have inspired me and you continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you,' DeBose concluded.

DeBose won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, beating out Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Ruth Negga (Passing).

Long time: 'I've watched so many of you for a very long time. You have inspired me and you continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you,' DeBose concluded
Thrilled: 'I've watched so many of you for a very long time. You have inspired me and you continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you, so thank you,' DeBose concluded

The actress was also seen posing with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who cast her in the ensemble of Hamilton on Broadway, and Meryl Streep.

She was also spotted snapping selfies with Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha during the telecast.

DeBose will next be seen on the big screen in Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle with Henry Cavill, John Cena and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Ariana and Lin-Manuel: The actress was also seen posing with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who cast her in the ensemble of Hamilton on Broadway, and Meryl Streep
Selfies: She was also spotted snapping selfies with Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha during the telecast
Next: DeBose will next be seen on the big screen in Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle with Henry Cavill, John Cena and Bryce Dallas Howard

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

