UK weather forecast LIVE: Flood alerts issued as heavy rain moves in as Met Office warn of more ‘unsettled weather’

By Louis Allwood
The US Sun
 5 days ago
MULTIPLE flood alerts have been issued by the Met Office after heavy rain moves in to the UK.

Two flood warnings have also been issued for the River Severn due to high river levels remaining.

The Met Office have warned of more 'unsettled weather today, although things will become more settled as we move in to the later stages.

The Met Office said: "A high-pressure system will settle across the UK and dominate our weather from Tuesday.

"This means it will be less windy and less changeable, although, clear skies at night could potentially give us some frosty starts."

