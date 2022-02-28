ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama's Will Anderson has a ridiculous QB pressure stat

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Despite reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young returning, you could make the argument that Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. is the best returning player in all of college football.

The rising junior has been a menace to opposing offenses his first two seasons in the SEC. In his first 28 games played at the collegiate level, Anderson has a mind-blowing 41.5 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks.

If those numbers alone do not excite you, Pro Football Focus released a stat that Anderson leads all EDGE defenders over the last three seasons with 141 total pressure, but Anderson has only played in two of those three seasons.

In 2021, Anderson led Alabama with 81 quarterback pressures, the next closest on the team was Christian Harris who had 26.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

