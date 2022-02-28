Donoho Do-over and Oxford Gets Nod for No. 1

Coaches realize they overlooked contender, install Donoho as No. 4 county baseball tournament seed; Oxford gets nod for No. 1 over Alexandria

County Tournament seeding history

TEAM 22 21 20 19 18 17 16 15

Oxford 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1

Alexandria 2 4 3 2 2 5 2 3

Jacksonville 3 5 5 7 4 2 4 5

Donoho 4 10 13 10 11 12 12 11

White Plains 5 8 7 6 6 3 7 4

Piedmont 6 2 1 3 3 6 3 2

Ohatchee 7 3 6 4 7 4 5 6

Pleasant Val. 8 6 4 9 5 8 10 10

Wellborn 9 12 9 11 12 9 9 7

Saks 10 7 8 5 9 7 8 9

JCA 11 14 12 12 10 11 11 12

Weaver 12 11 11 8 8 10 6 8

Faith 13 9 10 14 NP 13 13 14

Anniston 14 13 14 13 13 14 14 13

Seeding in bold indicates tournament champion

By Al Muskewitz

WEAVER — Steve Gendron sat quietly in the back of the room Sunday as the county coaches were hashing out the Calhoun County Baseball Tournament.

One by one,the top seeds went into their slots on the bracket and Gendron, the Donoho coach, continued to sit back there without comment.

Suddenly, the field got down to the eighth seed when Piedmont coach Matt Deerman piped up, “Well, what about Donoho?” like they missed the turnoff on the interstate a couple exits back.

The Falcons reached the Class 1A State Championship Series last year and have everyone back plus a couple newcomers, but since they hadn’t played a game yet they were easily overlooked for the more traditional of the top county seeds.

After tapping the brakes, the coaches did a quick reshuffle and the Falcons were plugged in as the No. 4 seed, their first seed in single digits in the eight-year East Alabama Sports Today Era of the tournament. They had been seeded 10th twice since 2015.

“I couldn’t get mad because we were passed because we hadn’t played a game,” Gendron said. “I think a little bit of this meeting is based on how you’re playing, but it’s only a week into the season and, unfortunately, we have not played a game.

“But on paper we should be pretty good and it’s nice to see that other coaches recognize that. I’m excited about it. The boys will be fired up about it.”

Once the Falcons were injected into the conversation they had plenty of support.

“I think they’re one of the best teams in the county, I really do,” Deerman said. “You don’t just makethe state championship game.”

Oxford (4-2) was installed as the No. 1 after host principal and tournament director Andy Keith broke a 7-7 coaches show-of-hands with Alexandria (4-1). Jacksonville (2-2) is the No. 3 seed.

It’s Oxford’s seventh No. 1 baseball seed in the last eight years. The Jackets, who won the tournament four straight years from 2016-2019, were the No. 2 in 2020.Cubs coach Andy Shaw said the Jackets “deserve” the top seed.

The No. 2 is Alexandria’s highest seed since 2019 (No. 2). The No. 3 is Jacksonville’s highest since 2017 (No. 2). White Plains, at No. 5, has its highest seed since 2017 (No. 3)

Deerman’s two-time defending champion Bulldogs (2-1) are seeded sixth. It is their lowest seed since 2017 (No. 6).

This was the earliest the tournament has been seeded since 2015. Complicating the process was the fact not many games have been played so far. Eight of the county’s teams have yet to play a game against another Calhoun County opponent.

The tournament starts Friday with five games at Choccolocco Park. All tickets must be purchased from the GoFan app and there will be a $5 parking fee at the park.

The tournament moves to JSU for the championship game March 9. There is no parking fee at JSU.

CALHOUN COUNTY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

(Records, county, as of Feb. 27)

At Choccolocco Park, Oxford

March 4

No. 12 Weaver (0-1, 0-0) vs. No. 13 Faith Christian (0-0, 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 JCA (2-0, 0-0) vs. No. 14 Anniston (1-3, 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ohatchee (1-2, 1-1) vs. No. 10 Saks (1-1, 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 White Plains (2-1, 1-0) vs. Weaver-Faith winner, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Piedmont (2-2, 0-1) vs. JCA-Anniston winner, 6:30 p.m.

March 5

No. 8 Pleasant Valley (2-2, 0-1) vs. No. 9 Wellborn (1-1, 0-0), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Donoho (0-0, 0-0) vs. Weaver/Faith/White Plains, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Alexandria (4-1, 1-0) vs. Ohatchee-Saks winner, noon

No. 3 Jacksonville (2-2, 2-2) vs. JCA/Anniston/Piedmont, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Oxford (4-2, 0-0) vs. Pleasant Valley-Wellborn, 4 p.m.

March 7

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m.

March 9

(At Jacksonville State)

Championship game, 6 p.m. [***

]