People, planet ‘getting clobbered by climate change,’ UN official says of new report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — As the world follows news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, a group of international scientists warn the world can’t lose sight of another major threat: climate change. A new report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that...

Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
Elkhart Truth

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
WRAL

Scientist behind UN climate change report: Is it too late?

Scientist behind UN climate change report: Is it too late?. A UN climate change report released Monday has an urgent warning -- act right away or face the devastating consequences. WRAL meteorologist Peta Sheerwood interviewed Edward Carr from Clark University, one of the 270 scientists involved in developing the report.
NPR

Silver Linings From The UN's Dire Climate Change Report

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released the second of three reports on climate change. Nearly 300 scientists from all over the world worked together to create this account of how global warming is affecting our society. NPR climate reporter Rebecca Hersher fills us in on...
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT

