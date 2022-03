Techies are gathering in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off today and runs through March 3. The trade show brings together mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers and engineers to present their latest work and share their vision of the future. This year's theme is "connectivity unleashed" and is expected to feature some major announcements after the show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and was a quiet event last year for the same reason.

