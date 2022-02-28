Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 28, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to signal a turn, and was failing to maintain its lane. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Gordon R. Heskett, 51, of Central City Nebraska, was transported to the SPD. There, Heskett provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol concentration was above 0.08. Heskett was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released pending charges for Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender).

