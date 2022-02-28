SAG Awards show brings the energy

Awards shows can be tedious, especially when you’re not familiar with many of the nominees and have no one for which to root.

Having a rooting interest was not a requirement for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the first major awards parties since the pandemic hit the entertainment world.

You can tell that the awards meant a lot to the people involved because of the loud reaction every time a winner was named. The acceptance speeches were from the heart and the winners were given time to express themselves without the annoying music interrupting them. The heart-warming moments outnumbered the boring one.

Then there was Michael Keaton, who won a SAG Award for his work on “Dopesick,” a limited series on Hulu.

He actually rolled on stage and then got down to business, dedicating his award to his nephew Michael, who died at 16 because of drug addiction.

I had never seen “Dopesick” or Keaton’s performance, but because he was so emotional, I was glad that he won.

Perhaps because we haven’t had normal awards shows in a while, winners had plenty of emotion stored up. And that’s what made the TNT and TBS telecast enjoyable.

Keaton will have to take his tux to the cleaners — but it will be worth it.