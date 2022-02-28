ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

SAG Awards show brings the energy

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago

Awards shows can be tedious, especially when you’re not familiar with many of the nominees and have no one for which to root.

Having a rooting interest was not a requirement for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the first major awards parties since the pandemic hit the entertainment world.

You can tell that the awards meant a lot to the people involved because of the loud reaction every time a winner was named. The acceptance speeches were from the heart and the winners were given time to express themselves without the annoying music interrupting them. The heart-warming moments outnumbered the boring one.

Then there was Michael Keaton, who won a SAG Award for his work on “Dopesick,” a limited series on Hulu.

He actually rolled on stage and then got down to business, dedicating his award to his nephew Michael, who died at 16 because of drug addiction.

I had never seen “Dopesick” or Keaton’s performance, but because he was so emotional, I was glad that he won.

Perhaps because we haven’t had normal awards shows in a while, winners had plenty of emotion stored up. And that’s what made the TNT and TBS telecast enjoyable.

Keaton will have to take his tux to the cleaners — but it will be worth it.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SAG Awards 2022: The winners list

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year's best television and film performances by actors, aired Sunday. The casts of "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" won for their ensemble work in the best television comedy and drama categories, while the cast of "CODA" celebrated their win for best motion picture ensemble.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Keaton
In Style

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Didn't Show Up to the SAG Awards

After two years of dreadful virtual awards shows, the stars all showed up for an exciting night of in-person festivities at the 28th SAG Awards. From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to the entire Squid Games cast, all of our favorite celebs were in attendance — well, almost all. One couple who was noticeably absent from the evening was none other than Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, shows off her impeccable sense of style in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards

Dame Helen Mirren showed off her impeccable sense of style as she arrived at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday. The iconic British actress has been awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the glittering ceremony. The actress, 76,...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Watch EW & PEOPLE's live red carpet pre-show from the 2022 SAG Awards

Once again, actors are preparing to win Actors voted on by fellow actors at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before the show kicks off with appearances by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE are partnering to provide live access to the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Tnt#Tbs
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Sunday: Ariana DeBose is a nominee at SAG Awards show

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards (8 p.m., TNT/TBS) - The 28th annual awards show honors outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. North Carolina native Ariana DeBose is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Anita in “West Side Story.” DeBose, who grew up in Raleigh and Wake Forest, has already won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

SAG Awards Are the Talk of Twitter (and the Town) as Show Returns in Full Force

HnusBBK2Celebrities showed up in droves for Sunday’s SAG Awards, driving the first big awards show of the year (and since the pandemic) to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Feb. 21 to 27. The show collected an impressive 3.6 million engagements during its broadcast on TNT and TBS, earning more than nine times that of this week’s runner-up, “Euphoria.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TMZ.com

SAG Awards Winners Show Support for Ukraine and Condemn Russia

The actors who took center stage at Sunday night's SAG Awards leaned in hard to voice support for Ukraine, and condemn Russia for its unbridled aggression. "Succession" star Brian Cox, whose show won for Best TV Drama Ensemble, launched into rousing support for the Ukrainians, and noted everyone in the room had a connection, because President Zelensky was himself an actor before being elected to head the country.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae On What Show’s Historic SAG Awards Mean For Future Of Korean Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the first season of Netflix’s Squid Game. After Netflix’s Squid Game made history on Sunday as the first non-English-language series, and the first from Korea to break through at the SAG Awards, claiming statuettes for Drama Actor (Lee Jung-Jae) and Actress (Jung Ho-yeon) and TV stunts, Lee spoke backstage to how Korean film and television as a whole might benefit from the show’s success. “I think it’s just the beginning. There [is] a lot of amazing Korean content that’s just as entertaining and touching as Squid Game,” he said...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Selena Gomez Shows Off Major Glam Transformation Before SAG Awards: Watch

Look at her now! Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at how she prepared for the 2022 SAG Awards — and the singer brought her A-game!. In an Instagram video posted by fashion stylist Kate Young on Sunday, February 27, the actress, 29, looked comfortable in a no-makeup look and a simple pink sweater before transforming into her stunning black Oscar de la Renta black column gown. Gomez paired the dress with a jaw dropping diamond necklace and kept her hair in a bun with a black ribbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the SAG Awards For Free to Find Out Which Shows & Movies Win Big

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re a Ted Lasso fan or rooting for Lady Gaga after House of Gucci, you may be wondering how to watch the SAG Awards online for free to find out who takes home the coveted Actor statuette. One of the season’s most anticipated events, the Screen Actors Guild Awards—or SAG Awards, for short—honors the best motion picture and television performances released from March to December of the preceding year. A total of 124,000 eligible voters comprised of actors’ SAG-AFTRA peers are chosen to nominate performers. The annual ceremony has taken place since 1995, making it the...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
325
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy