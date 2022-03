Security token offerings began to gain popularity in 2017, gradually replacing ICOs. The number of STOs increased significantly in 2018 and is growing steadily every year. Over $1,500,000,000 has been raised in all time. Importantly, the number of STOs that are successful is also growing. However, many companies are still skeptical about this fundraising tool and are in no hurry to open up new prospects for themselves.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO