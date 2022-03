(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Association of Realtors reports home sales are holding steady across the state. Sales of homes in January were almost the same as the same month last year – up by less than one-percent. Realtors say houses sold last month went for about six-thousand dollars more than they did last year. Homes also sold an average of 20-percent faster than in the same month in 2021. Sales were aided by mortgage rates remaining well below historical averages.

