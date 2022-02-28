Delaware's school mask mandate to end Tuesday evening

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Monday that he will end the COVID-19 State of Emergency and school mask mandate Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This means masking will not be required in K-12 schools, on school buses, or in child care facilities.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we're headed," Carney said. "Over the last month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic. Today's announcement is consistent with new guidance from the CDC. And it's consistent with the latest thinking from Delaware's experts at the Division of Public Health."

Carney said Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask - including children in our schools - should be supported and encouraged to do so.

The vaccine or testing requirement for educators and state employees will expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Officials said an updated Public Health Emergency Order that will go into effect on Tuesday evening will allow hospitals and long-term care facilities continued flexibility to respond to cases of COVID-19.