ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ETZ Ltd and ORE Catapult to Collaborate on Development of World Leading National Floating Wind Innovation Centre

catapult.org.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETZ Ltd and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult have today announced that they will co-invest and collaborate in a world leading National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen dedicated to accelerating the commercialisation of floating offshore wind throughout the UK and supporting the incubation of new products, services and businesses...

ore.catapult.org.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Floating windfarm centre to help develop offshore energy projects

A centre to help develop floating offshore windfarms has been launched in Aberdeen, with Nicola Sturgeon praising the “world-first” renewable energy project.The £9 million National Floating Wind Innovation Centre will simulate and then test components of floating structures, including moorings and anchors, dynamic cables and electrical systems that can be used for floating offshore wind turbines.Scotland’s First Minister visited the launch of the centre being funded by Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd) and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult with the aim of increasing the commercial viability of offshore wind.It follows the ScotWind announcement where rights to 17 offshore wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East where people pay the least.Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Innovation#Wind Power#Etz Ltd#Scottish#O M
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
Nature.com

Climate change won’t wait for future innovation — we need action now

Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
LiveScience

Are solar panels worth it? How to save money and energy

Are solar panels worth it when it comes to saving money on your energy bills?. In recent years, it's a question more and more people are asking. In 2020, the global output for solar power energy was 156 terawatt-hours, according to the International Energy Agency. Over 13,400 megawatts of that energy was produced by the United Kingdom, which accounted for over a million installations, according to the UK Government. Between 2020 and 2021, the installation of solar panels also increased by an impressive 1.6%. The solar energy market is projected to grow 20.5% to $222.3 billion (around £164 billion) from 2019 to 2026, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

40,000 pigs ‘culled and meat wasted’ due to industry crisis, farmers say

Farming needs “certainty, commitment and consistency” from the Government to avoid more crises like the one engulfing the pig industry, agricultural leaders are warning.National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters will tell her organisation’s conference in Birmingham on Tuesday that the crisis in pig farming is a “disgrace” and a “disaster” for the industry which could and should have been avoided.An estimated 200,000 pigs are backed up on farms because of a lack of skilled butchers to process them, while 40,000 animals have been culled and their meat thrown away, farmers say.Ms Batters will tell delegates that the Government needs to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The B Corp certified brands in the UK doing good for the planet and its people

If you're looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?While you are computing this, there's also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its varieties.This...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Australia could get to net zero emissions much quicker than 2050 – if our politics was a force for change. Here's how

Let’s imagine Australia was able to use politics to work on the single largest threat facing us: climate change. Our current goal is net zero by 2050. But we could do it much faster. Our modelling shows we could get there by 2035. That’s just 13 years away. Just think of last week’s audacious bid by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to take over our largest emitting company, AGL, and rapidly retire its fossil fuel assets. You might look at the latest climate news and think it’s too late. This is simply not true. There’s a better future just ahead, if we...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'Biggest green deal since Paris': UN agrees plastic treaty roadmap

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord. Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

TrueCircle scoops $5.5M to use AI to drive recycling efficiency

So far the startup has its tech up and running in eight UK waste sorting facilities but is ramping up quickly, with more launches coming in Q2 — when it will be expanding internationally into Europe and the US. It tells TechCrunch it’s shooting to have some 30-40 customers...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy