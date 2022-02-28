ETZ Ltd and ORE Catapult to Collaborate on Development of World Leading National Floating Wind Innovation Centre
ETZ Ltd and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult have today announced that they will co-invest and collaborate in a world leading National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen dedicated to accelerating the commercialisation of floating offshore wind throughout the UK and supporting the incubation of new products, services and businesses...ore.catapult.org.uk
