Denver weather: Monday starts warm, sunny week

Cold temperatures from the past week are anticipated to shift Monday with highs reaching 60 degrees in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 62 degrees with mild breezes, the agency said.

Overnight temperatures could drop to 31 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

The sunny skies and warm temperatures persist throughout the week with a likely peak of 69 degrees Wednesday, the agency predicted.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds around 8 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. A slight chance of rain after noon.