Maui isn't just one big beach, it's a mountain. Yes, you'll find plenty of palm trees, tropical drinks and lounge chairs poolside, but the Garden Isle also offers an incredible array of outdoor itineraries, from hikes through bamboo groves and lush rainforest to otherworldly rambles across a landscape resembling the surface of Mars. Along the way you can encounter endangered species like the nēnē goose (Hawaiian state bird) and the spiky, alien-looking Haleakalā silverswords, all within a day's driving distance.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO