SIDNEY, NE — A Sidney's mans court case will move ahead as planned after the Nebraska Supreme Court denied his motion to move the case to juvenile court. Jessey Lohman is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault after an incident in Sidney's Legion Park August last year. At the time of alleged attack, Lohman was 17-years-old. The Cheyenne County Court, however, charged him as an adult.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO