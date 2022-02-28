Wrestlers Going to State

For the second straight season, the East Rochester Bombers secured the crown in Class C1 in Section V girls basketball. The top seed in the bracket, East Rochester faced off against the number seven seed Alexander. Alexander was able to keep in close early, with the score 18-14 Bombers leading after the first eight minutes. It would be the closest the game would be, as East Rochester continued an offensive attack the rest of the way.

EAST ROCHESTER, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO