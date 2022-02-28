problemsofacollegesuperhero

Martine McCutcheon always has some of the best fashion out there, and on Saturday she really grabbed attention with a daring look. The former EastEnders star was posing up against a tree and picket fence in a gorgeous look that included a pair of stunning leather shorts. Elsewhere in her ensemble, she styled out a pair of tights, a woollen jumper and a check coat, alongside matching leather boots. The star revealed she'd recently been at her son's football match – and we're certain she was the most glamorous mum there.
Comments / 0